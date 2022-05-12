Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $139.62. 72,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,565. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

