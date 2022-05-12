Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 82,241 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,241 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,808,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,892 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

BMY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 824,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

