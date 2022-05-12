Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.54.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

