Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

