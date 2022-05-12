Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLNT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.