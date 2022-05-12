Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 34.1% This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $406,125.90 and approximately $97,217.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

