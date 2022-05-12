Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Playtika has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

