Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

PLTK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $51,379,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Playtika by 2,604.8% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at $38,989,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.