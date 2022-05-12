Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 518.4% from the April 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,673,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 55,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.