POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) vs. QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Head to Head Review

POET Technologies and QuickLogic are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% QuickLogic -52.16% -68.80% -22.41%

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 0.00 -$18.17 million ($0.05) N/A QuickLogic $12.69 million 4.95 -$6.62 million ($0.57) -8.91

QuickLogic has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and QuickLogic.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuickLogic beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, QuickPCI, EOS, QuickAI, SensiML Analytics Studio, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II, as well as silicon platforms, IP cores, software drivers, firmware, and application software. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. In addition, the company licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

