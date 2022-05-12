PolkaCover Market Cap Achieves $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.