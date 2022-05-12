Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.47 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00031265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $9.10 billion and $2.47 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00549193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.03 or 1.99429321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.73 or 0.07136457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.