PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $781,123.21

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. PolkaWar has a market cap of $781,123.21 and $375,876.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.61 or 0.00604901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.00 or 2.05003581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028634 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007945 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 31,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars.

