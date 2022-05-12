Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Down 87.6% in April

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PNTM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 659,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Pontem has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Pontem alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pontem by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 728,863 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pontem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Pontem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 146,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.