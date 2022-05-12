Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Wedbush

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

PRCH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

