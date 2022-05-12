Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.
Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $25.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.
About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
