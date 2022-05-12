Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

