Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $1.87 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
