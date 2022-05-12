Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $1.87 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

