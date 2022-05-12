PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

