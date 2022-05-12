PowerPool (CVP) Market Cap Reaches $9.48 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 64.7% lower against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,464,203 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

