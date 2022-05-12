Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,528. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after buying an additional 352,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 759,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 93,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

