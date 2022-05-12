Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.