Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.37. Primo Water shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 2,879 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Primo Water by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.