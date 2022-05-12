Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.49-$2.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.49-2.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Primoris Services by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.