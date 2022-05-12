Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.49-$2.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.49-2.69 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Primoris Services by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
