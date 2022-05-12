Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Diversey worth $43,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the third quarter worth $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 49.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSEY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of DSEY opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.16. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

