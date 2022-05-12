Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.60 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $42,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.