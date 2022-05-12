Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.24 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $48,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,789,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

Shares of ABC opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.