Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $41,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,384,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 672,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

