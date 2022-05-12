Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $41,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $475.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.21 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

