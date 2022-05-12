Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Allstate worth $43,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

