Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,932 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of United Rentals worth $47,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,769.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $280.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $280.46 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

