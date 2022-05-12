Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,204 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $46,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after buying an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,673,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $270.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.