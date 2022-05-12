Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,058 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $45,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $238.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.22. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

