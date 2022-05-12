Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.65

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 14075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,391 shares in the company, valued at $765,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,349,800. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 302,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.