Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.24

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 1741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 294,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

