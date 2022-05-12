Project Pai Hits One Day Volume of $4,233.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Project Pai has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $4,233.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00041176 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,802,850,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,599,760,029 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

