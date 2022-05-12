Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

