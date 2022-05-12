ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 million to $8.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.02 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $14.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,202. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 478,787 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.