ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $18.60

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $18.16. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 170,154 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $170,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

