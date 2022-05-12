Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,344. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

