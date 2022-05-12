Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $274,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.27. 3,545,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,468. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

