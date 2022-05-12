Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,009,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $434.59. 1,388,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,375. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

