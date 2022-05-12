Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.88

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

