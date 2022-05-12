Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 2,693,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,894. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

