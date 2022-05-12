Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Target by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,930. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.