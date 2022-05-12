Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock traded down $16.00 on Thursday, reaching $2,263.22. 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,747.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,202.27 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.