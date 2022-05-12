Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,460. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

