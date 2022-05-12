Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 828,392 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.37. 7,534,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,976. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

