Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $484.52. 1,280,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.17.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

