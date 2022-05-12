Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $460.43. 1,554,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,631. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.97 and its 200-day moving average is $585.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

