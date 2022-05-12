Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 184,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,977,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $435.57. 765,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $422.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.35.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

